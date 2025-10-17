Moisture building today which could mean showers this weekend

Daniel Phillips

There's a ton going on across Acadiana and the forecast is a little trickier than it was last weekend so let's go through the next few days.

Friday is more or less a continuation of the quiet weather we've seen with the key difference being the winds coming in from the south.

Areas of fog Friday morning is a good indication that moisture levels have increased and we'll see that continue through the remainder of the day.

Temperatures are going to sit in the upper 80s once again with mostly sunny skies, and as Rice Festival gets going tonight we won't have any issues to worry about.

As moisture continues to build up scattered showers will start to arrive Saturday afternoon with a few strong thunderstorms possible.

Severe weather will be possible but will remain isolated and relatively short lived, strong winds will be the primary issue.

Folks taking part in some of the Homecoming festivities for UL will likely want to keep an eye on the radar although I wouldn't cancel your plans entirely.

Rain will become more widespread in the early morning hours of Sunday as a weak front pushes across the area.

Showers will be clearing after day break and the rest of the day looks mostly pleasant, with gusty winds coming from the north.

Temperatures will fall slightly by Monday morning, dropping down into the 50s before we start eyeing another dry front to move through next week.