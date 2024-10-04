Moisture brings back clouds and a few showers into the weekend

You can certainly feel the return of some moisture across Acadiana early Friday morning.

A sticky, cloudy start to the day will set the tone for the forecast as we head into the weekend.

Spotty showers will possible across the area through the day although they'll be short lived so don't cancel any evening plans you may have Friday.

Temperatures will be in the upper 80s with the clouds but a heat index likely getting into the 90s in the afternoon.

Lows will dip down into the 70s overnight with clouds lingering into the day on Saturday.

Rain chances won't be as high Saturday even with the clouds and it will remain muggy outside.

Sunshine returns on Sunday along with some above average temperatures which will hang around until Monday when a front moves through the area.

This front will finally bring a solid stretch of fall weather which will last straight through the rest of the week and into Festivals Acadiens et Creoles.