Minimal thunderstorm risk today before cooler air arrives for Thanksgiving

Acadiana starts the day with lingering showers after overnight rain brought wet roads and elevated moisture across the region. Northern parishes are seeing early-morning rainfall with a tornado watch that was ongoing until 4 AM at the time this was written for those parishes. The line is was showing some broad rotation and possible smaller size hail at times, but so far it's non-severe and declining. The rest of the area remains cloudy and mild. Temperatures sit in the low 70s and will stay warm through the afternoon.

Meteorologist Jobie Lagrange

Showers continue to taper through mid-morning, but the atmosphere will remain unstable ahead of a later wind shift. With temperatures climbing into the upper 70s, some additional convection may redevelop during the afternoon. Any storms that form are expected to stay isolated, but they could produce brief heavy rain or thunder.

Southerly winds will keep conditions warm and muggy until late tonight, when a cold front pushes through. Once winds turn out of the north, drier air filters in and temperatures begin a steady drop overnight.

A general thunderstorm risk is in place through the morning and into the early afternoon, extending from northern Acadiana all the way down to the coast. A few rumbles of thunder and brief showers are possible as the morning system slowly shifts east, and then again this afternoon if we are able to warm up enough to get some classic afternoon convection. We won't cool off just yet today, but tomorrow expect temperatures to begin to drop as we get set up for a clear and cooler Thanksgiving.

KATC

Next Three Days

Thanksgiving (Thursday):

Clear skies and cooler weather arrive just in time for the holiday. Highs stay in the low to mid-60s with comfortable humidity and light northerly winds and a pleasant chilly morning.

Friday:

Temperatures begin in the 40s early, warming to the upper 60s by the afternoon. Skies remain mostly sunny.

