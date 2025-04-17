Mild, spring weather to wrap up the week, unsettled weather returns next week

Daniel Phillips

Little warmer temperatures expected across Acadiana on Thursday with highs sitting in the low 80s by the afternoon after a slightly warmer start compared to Wednesday.

We're still looking at plenty of sunshine and overall there's not much change in the weather pattern.

A little more moisture will lead to a little more cloud cover but sunshine will still be the dominant feature.

Lows will be on the warmer side as well with temperatures only dropping down to about 70 for the next few nights.

Daniel Phillips

Clouds do start to build over the weekend and a few isolated showers will be possible Sunday night.

Next week looks to be unsettled with a robust disturbance moving through during the middle of the week, but the majority of Festival is looking a little better.

I'd ask everyone to be cautious with the Festival forecast as it's still a week away so there's going to be lots of tweaking between now and then.