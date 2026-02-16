Mild Mardi Gras; pushing lower 80s later this week

After a little bit of a foggy start, Acadiana can expect a mild Mardi Gras with temperatures reaching the lower 70s. And it looks to feel more like March later this week.

In the near term, temperatures will drop into the low-mid 50s for our early morning Mardi Gras "couriers " with some patchy fog quite possible through 8-9am.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Mostly cloudy skies with some intervals of sun will develop during the latter part of our Fat Tuesday morning into the afternoon as temperatures top out in the lower 70s.

Warmer weather will be on the way mid-late week as an upper level ridge of high pressure build in from from Mexico.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s to near 80° Wednesday and will top out in the lower 80s for the rest of the week into Saturday before our next front sweeps through the area.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rain chances look isolated at best later this week, near 20% or less, but could go to near 30-40% Saturday with our next front.

A few scattered thunderstorms may accompany the front Saturday, but severe storms are not expected at this time.

Thereafter, look for cooler, more February-like temperatures to return Sunday into early next week, but temperatures will rebound later that week.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Local tornado surveys from this weekend:

As of late Monday afternoon, at least 6 tornadoes have been confirmed by the National Weather Service (NWS) from Saturday night's storms in the Acadiana/Southwest Louisiana area.

Rob Perillo/KATC

With the exception of the Moss Bluff/Carlyss tornado that lasted for 7 minutes and traveled 6 miles, the tornadoes were mostly brief, short-lived EF0/EF1 touchdowns with 80-95 mph winds that lasted 4 minutes or less, which is typical of bow-echo radar segments that were forecast and developed...nonetheless, they were damaging where they hit.

The NWS is continuing their surveys and more information and surveys may be forthcoming.