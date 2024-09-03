Midweek showers moving through ahead of the season's first front

Daniel Phillips

Steamy weather continues on Tuesday with some late summer heat holding firm across the area.

There's enough moisture that a few spotty showers will be possible in the late afternoon, but that will mostly remain isolated and short lived.

Temperatures are in the 90s again with a heat index back up around 105 with a very thick atmosphere.

Believe it or not an increase in moisture is expected to surge in through the middle of the week which will bump rain chances even higher.

Wednesday and Thursday look like they'll be fairly wet as showers become a little more widespread and longer lasting.

A few thunderstorms will be possible but neither flooding nor severe weather is expected.

A front still looks on track to arrive over the weekend although the driest air may not move in until Sunday, but still a slight cool down and clear skies over the weekend will feel like a treat.

This will start a consistent stretch of dry weather with highs in the 80s and lows in the upper 60s giving us our first real taste of fall.