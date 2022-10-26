Mid Week Forecast Stays Quiet

After a round of storms, with a few areas of severe weather on Tuesday, the middle part of the week is looking pleasant. Cooler temperatures are out there Wednesday morning, as lows are dropping into the 40s. As high pressure continues to build in, no major changes are expected for the next couple of days.

Sunny skies this afternoon, with highs reaching the low to mid 70s. Breezes will be light out of the north. Overnight, skies will remain clear. Lows will drop back into the mid to upper 40s. Thursday looks pleasant as well, with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.

KATC Today's Forecast

Thursday night, clouds will return, as the next weather maker moves in from the west. Another trough in the upper levels will swing across the Rockies, getting low pressure spinning again over the southern plains. Moisture will return in the form of clouds and humidity by Friday morning and low temperatures will stay more mild.

KATC 4pm Friday Forecast

Friday should remain cloudy, with showers developing during the afternoon. A few thunderstorms are possible. Models are trending toward a half inch of rain through Saturday morning, with heavier amounts to our west and north. At this time, severe weather doesn't seem to be a threat. Although, October and November are notorious for throwing a few severe weather surprises at us, so be on the lookout.

KATC 10 Day Forecast

The front will swing through with showers ending early Saturday. Clouds may hang on for a while after the frontal passage. Therefore, we'll forecast mostly cloudy skies for Saturday, with clearing on Sunday. Temperatures over the weekend should remain in the 70s during the day, with 50s overnight.