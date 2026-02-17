Mardi Gras Forecast: Good looking weather for all you revelers

Daniel Phillips

Happy Mardi Gras Everyone!

I won't keep y'all too long today so you can get out to the Courir or the parade route, or just fire up the grill at home, whatever your flavor of Mardi Gras day is you won't have to worry about weather.

Temperatures are going to sit nicely in the low 70s for the highs with a steady breeze coming out of the south.

We may have some fog hanging around in the morning but that will burn off a little after sunrise and clouds should thin out by mid morning.

All in all there's nothing to worry about out there in the weather world on this fine day.

The rest of the week will be much warmer with highs getting into the 80s by Thursday into the weekend.

We can expect a cool down going into next week with temperatures returning back to normal.

Very little in the way of rain chances for the next ten days.