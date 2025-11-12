Major warm up underway across Acadiana

Daniel Phillips

If you're a fan of the cold weather I hope you enjoyed it the last few days because it is disappearing for the rest of the week (and probably most of next week as well).

A significant warm up is underway and temperatures will sit in the upper 70s in the afternoon with highs just over 15 degrees above where they were Tuesday.

This warm up is being led by a southerly flow coming in off the Gulf pushing warm, muggy air into the region.

Lows will still be cool, down in the upper 50s and low 60s, but a far stretch from the frosty conditions we had earlier this week.

There's not much change coming up through the rest of the week or the weekend with highs slowly drifting back into the 80s as early as tomorrow.

Changes will be on the way for next week as it looks like a decent front is expected to push through the region.

Timing of the front is a little up in the air currently as models have shifted it to a little later in the week.

In the meantime you can expect warm, quiet weather across Acadiana.