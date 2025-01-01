Louisiana gets three seasons in one week....seasonably cold tonight but changes ahead

Happy New Year from your KATC Acadiana's Weather Experts!

It was a beautiful start to the year, with a dry and chilly day. We had a low of 43 and a high of 63, which is actually our seasonably normal temperatures.

Let's take a look at our headlines to see what we have coming up over a busy 10 day forecast.

Clouds will start to make their way into the area as we move into the weekend as a warm front passes through Acadiana on Saturday setting us up for much warmer than normal temperatures.

Highs on Sunday ahead of the storms are looking to be in the upper 70s.

This will set us up for severe weather Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening.

A strong cold front moving through the area has us in a day 5 risk for severe weather with damaging winds and hail possible storm threats. Details on exact timing and severity will come into focus over the next few days. What we can tell you for sure is that much, much colder air will move in behind the front with large temperature changes into the weekend.

Over the next few days, expect cool overnight temperatures and daytime highs increase as we get into the weekend. It's worth noting wind chill will cause low temperatures on Thursday to feel cooler than given air temperature, so be ready to bundle up when getting your day started.

We know the big question ignited by click bait Facebook "media-rologists" is, "are we getting snow/ice?"

The absolute bottom line is it is too soon to tell.

Models are in split though, where the GFS includes enough moisture and cold temps to pose an ice rain risk for central to southern LA.

However, the EURO doesn't believe enough moisture will arrive, limiting any winter precipitation.

We will be working as a team to watch as the details that will set up any winter precipitation for Acadiana unfolds over the next week.

Here is a snapshot of what the GFS's best guess is for possible ice accumulation for Friday January 10.

This will absolutely change over the next week, but right now general model consensus is the highest risk is central LA.

The Euro at this time is not anticipating ice accumulation.