Looks like Acadiana will be in for a wet weekend

Daniel Phillips

"Can't stop, won't stop." - The Rain

Another day, another round of showers that will be making their way through the region.

Showers look to move through a little earlier Friday compared to Thursday but the overall pattern will be the same.

Initial downpours will move through fairly quickly with lighter showers lingering on and off for the rest of the afternoon before clearing up in the evening.

Temperatures remain largely dependent on the timing of the rain and early showers should keep temperatures down in the mid to upper 80s.

It looks like this pattern will continue into the weekend with maybe a little more sunshine possible by Sunday.

We'll slowly see a transition back to our regular summer weather through next week.

Which means we'll be getting hotter afternoons and showers will be a little more sporadic in the afternoons.