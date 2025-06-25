Looking drier for the back half of the week

Daniel Phillips

The showers will still be hanging around in the afternoon, but there are some signs that things are looking a little drier for the back half of the week.

That being said you'll still want to keep the umbrella with you Wednesday afternoon as we'll still see some showers popping up.

Temperatures are going to sit in the low 90s, as they tend to do this time of year, and the heat index will be back up in the triple digits.

Showers may offer a little heat relief, but ultimately it's looking to stay fairly hot outside.

There's a major ridge sitting along the east coast, you've likely heard of the heat wave they've been experiencing as a result.

That high though is looking to slide southwest and degrade a little, so while we won't necessarily see the higher temperatures it will limit our ability to see those afternoon showers.

Rain won't disappear entirely but more of us will be staying dry as we head into the weekend.

Just a quick note on the tropics, we had our first named storm of the Atlantic season briefly pop-up with the development of Andrea.

If you blinked you missed it and already the storm has lost it's tropical characteristics.

Not usually the thing I spend time talking about but bring it up simply because it's the first storm of 2025.