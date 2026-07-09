Little change today but rainier days are ahead

Daniel Phillips

It's a lot more of the same across Acadiana again today with heat and humidity leading to a scattering of showers and storms in the afternoon.

The rain this week hasn't had much staying power and while downpours are possible we won't get anything that lasts too long.

A similar forecast continues again on Friday but showers will start to increase in coverage over the weekend.

Don't expect a washout day on Saturday but a few more showers will certainly be likely through the afternoon and evening.

A stalling frontal boundary will move in on Sunday which will open up the door for more sustained showers that will continue on and off through the end of the weekend and into next week.

Given the tropical nature of these showers it's hard to pin down totals but I'd expect at least 2-4" of rain through the next seven days.

Again we could see those numbers double in some areas it just depends where and when you see those downpours.

The bottom line though is it will be wetter and more unsettled to end the weekend and start the week.