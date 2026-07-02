Little change in the forecast with showers popping up the next few afternoons

Daniel Phillips

The rain will be back this afternoon, although it won't be quiet as intense or blanketing as it was on Wednesday.

In fact we should get some decent sunshine in the morning before the storms start to pop up later in the day.

Once again this could make for a tricky commute home from work as you may be dodging some heavy downpours.

Daniel Phillips

Highs are going to be pushing back into the low 90s with a heat index making it's way into the triple digits.

Those who catch some showers this afternoon will get a little heat relief, but there's not really anything we can do about the humidity.

We won't get much change for the remainder of the week, with a similar forecast playing out for the 4th of July.

We may end up with a slight uptick in showers on Sunday before drying out again next week.