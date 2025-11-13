Little change in the day to day pattern as warm air takes over Acadiana

Daniel Phillips

A quiet pattern is firmly taking control of Acadiana's weather so be ready for very little change over the coming days.

Highs are consistently going to be sitting in the low 80s through the weekend and into next week, and lows will slowly crawl back up into the low 60s.

The culprit behind this bit of warm weather is a ridge of high pressure sitting just to our east which will keep the general flow coming in from the south.

Moisture will build over the next several days and it may even start to feel a little muggy by early next week.

Skies will remain mostly sunny with a few clouds drifting around but no substantial rainfall in the near future.

In fact, our next shot at some decent rain won't arrive until Thursday of next week when our next front is expected to come through the area.

Timing and intensity are still unknown but we've got plenty of time to iron out those details.