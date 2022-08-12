LDH offers tips helping Louisiana residents protect themselves in extreme heat

As Louisiana continues to experience heat advisories, the Louisiana Department of Health is offering tips and strategies to help residents protect themselves and others during extreme heat conditions.

Louisiana currently averages 35 days a year when heat exceeds dangerous levels. By the year 2050, the state is projected to average nearly 115 danger days a year according to America's Preparedness Report Card.

On average, one worker dies and hundreds more become ill while working in hot or humid conditions every year in Louisiana. Outdoor and indoor heat exposure can be dangerous, even fatal. New and returning workers need to ease into work to build tolerance to heat.

Nearly 3 out of 4 heat-related fatalities in the U.S. occur during the first week of work. Water, rest, and shade are essential. Workers need to drink at least one cup of cool water every 20 minutes and take frequent rest breaks in shade or cool area with enough time to recover from heat given the temperature, humidity, and other conditions.

Heat stress and heat-related illness occur when our body is unable to cool itself enough to maintain a healthy temperature.

Residents at higher risk:

You are at a higher risk of heat-related illness if you are:

Individuals with heart and/or lung, kidney disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity

Pregnant women

Older adults

Athletes

Young children

Outdoor workers

Heat illness prevention resources and other guidance are available on OSHA’s website at https://www.osha.gov/heat.

For more information on how to keep yourself and others safe as well as symptoms of heat related illness refer to the CDC website.

