Late summer heat continues into the work week

Daniel Phillips

We won't linger on what we though this week could have been, and we'll put out of our mind those images of deep dry air across Acadiana.

Instead moisture will linger along a stalled front keeping that late summer heat in place through the first week of September.

There's still plenty of signs that summer is waning and that eventually we'll get to fall, but we can't really point at any days this week and call it fall weather.

You can probably guess right now that most of the week is going to be pretty quiet, with little change in the forecast day after day.

Temperatures are going to flirt a degree or two below average with plenty of sunshine.

Moisture will keep the heat index in the mid 90s through the afternoon, but with just enough of a breeze that in the shade it won't be unbearable.

We'll get slightly drier air through the middle of the week but it won't be significant enough to usher in much change.

Meanwhile in the tropics, we've got another wave coming off the African coast but even if it develops this one is Atlantic bound.

The Gulf will remain quiet through the first week of September.