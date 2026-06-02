June picking up where May left off; daily downpours

The first week or two of June is looking to continue May's wet pattern for Acadiana with a good chance of daily, scattered, mainly afternoon and evening, showers and thunderstorms.

Rob Perillo/KATC

In the near term, scattered thunderstorms are expected to redevelop for the area this evening as a weakening frontal boundary sags southward toward Acadiana, and then the near-shore coastal waters Wednesday.

Expect another round of afternoon/early evening showers and storms Wednesday as the front and a moist unstable atmosphere keeps the thunderstorm machine going.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Much the same is expected Thursday and Friday, and into the weekend with humidity levels creeping up to full summer values.

There could be an interesting set up given some of our high resolution models are trying to develop a weak surface low in the Gulf with a northward drift toward Louisiana/Northern Gulf Coast by Friday.

We are not expecting any significant tropical development, but the weak low could enhance our rain chances at times (with a tropical "spoke" or trough rotating around the weak low), or "dry slot" us, entraining drier air from the north perhaps for a day or two (which would lower our rain chances on some days).

Rob Perillo/KATC

For now, if any disturbance stays disorganized we'll keep the good chance of scattered showers and storms in the forecast through the weekend.

The prospects of daily downpours should recede to more typical June levels toward the end of next week.

See tha KATC 10 Day and our Power Doppler 3 page for the latest.

May Climate Data:

Last month was the 8th wettest May on record, but behind last year's 4th wettest!

Rob Perillo/KATC

May rain totals across portions of Acadiana for May ranged from 8" to 18"!

Acadiana has seen major improvements in the drought status, with year total rainfall now above normal climatology.

Mays however, are statistically trending wetter in the last couple of decades with 5 of the top 10 recorded since 2004...records go back to 1893.

Thanks to the wet pattern, temperatures for May were 2° below normal, 1° cooler than last year, and 4-5° cooler than 2023/2024, so at least we saved on the a/c bill this year!

