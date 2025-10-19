Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Isolated rain and storms tonight followed by a sunny and dry end to the weekend

Posted

We’ve got an active night ahead as half of our region is under a marginal (1/5) risk for isolated severe storms. Be on the lookout for potential threats like damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and hail.

Production Earth Design.png

A tornado watch is in effect for northwest Louisiana until 11 PM, and northeast Louisiana until 3 AM Sunday. Expect a line of thunderstorms to roll through Central Louisiana around midnight, making its way south near I-10 shortly after.

1Production Earth Design.png

The good news? All storms should clear out of Acadiana before daybreak tomorrow!

1Extended HRRR FutureCast.png
2Extended HRRR FutureCast.png
3Extended HRRR FutureCast.png
4Extended HRRR FutureCast.png

Make sure your weather alerts are activated tonight so you stay informed about any watches or warnings.

Invest 98L is still a tropical wave a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands. While it’s producing some disorganized showers and storms right now, conditions may improve next week, potentially leading to the formation of a tropical depression.

Hurricane Tracker 3 2025.png

On another note, the other disturbance in the northern Atlantic has moved into cooler waters, which means it’s not expected to develop further.

NHC Tropical Weather Outlook.png

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.