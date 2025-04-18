Is that steam from the pot or the air? Humid Friday leads to a soggy Sunday night

Meteorologist Jobie Lagrange

Good Friday Acadiana! Time to talk about our weekend forecast, so we can help you prepare for all your plans, holiday or otherwise!

Meteorologist Jobie Lagrange

Today will be a warm and humid day, with our high temperature reaching into the lower to mid 80s. A steady flow from southerly winds will keep us humid throughout the weekend. It will also be gusty, with gusts up to the 30s possible. It's starting out cloudy, but it will become more sunny throughout the day. Thankfully, at least for today, there are no rain chances. So get the pots ready!

Meteorologist Jobie Lagrange

Sunday the SPC does have us hatched in for a general thunderstorm risk overnight into Monday morning. Timing may change slightly, but any thunderstorms that are able to get going will have primary threats of hail and downburst rains, which can be very damaging. If you are in an area of thunderstorms, be cautious and don't underestimate their potential.

Meteorologist Jobie Lagrange

Let's take a look at that crawfish boil forecast! I'd say it's fairly decent! It will be hot and muggy in the air, but better than the boiling water in the pot.

Meteorologist Jobie Lagrange

So, what's causing our weather over this weekend? There is a high pressure system migrating away from us, allowing southerly winds to occur and bring in lots of moisture. This is due to the direction winds flow around a high, which is clockwise. You can see that clearly here, it will remain this way through the weekend. Keeping us humid, and keeping our temperatures from having much fluctuation. Air that has more moisture in it is harder to change temperature than air that is dry. (Fun fact: This is due to water having a high heat capacity, especially compared to dry air. This means it takes much much more energy to heat it, or it then lose it's heat.)

Meteorologist Jobie Lagrange

Meteorologist Jobie Lagrange

Meteorologist Jobie Lagrange

Due to some atmospheric dynamics happening (height falls) there are some chances of isolated morning sprinkles on Saturday. Don't take placement as fact in this picture, models are not great at placing weak, light convection. It's just hinting at the expectation that there will be some sprinkles somewhere.

Meteorologist Jobie Lagrange

Meteorologist Jobie Lagrange

After all of that, here is your full 10 day forecast!

Have a great and safe weekend!