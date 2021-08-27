Ida Is Nearing Hurricane Strength

Air force recon aircraft have found near hurricane force winds inside of Ida, but it is still classified as a tropical storm. As of the 10am advisory, Ida is located at 20.7 81.2 winds are now up to 65mph with higher gusts. Ida is moving toward the NW at 15mph and will be moving over the Isle of Youth soon, with a clip of western Cuba later today.

KATC 10am Friday Watches/Warnings for Ida

After that, there is high confidence in the forecast track moving Ida toward Louisiana will happen. Hurricane Watches are posted for most of the Louisiana coastline. Hurricane Watches are now posted for the inland areas of Acadiana and including Storm surge watches are also posted eastward to the Florida panhandle.

The official National Hurricane Forecast brings Ida up to a major hurricane (Category 3) with winds of 120mph at landfall late Sunday. The center of the hurricane may cross the coast between Morgan City and Houma. While most of Acadiana will be on the west side of the storm, hurricane force winds will likely affect the eastern parishes of Acadiana.

KATC Wind Imacts for Ida

The next intensity and position update will come at 1pm with a full forecast and new track and cone at 4pm from the NHC.