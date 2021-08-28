Hurricane Ida Moving Away From Cuba

Hurricane Ida has moved away from the western tip of Cuba and continues to move toward the northwest in the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Warnings are posted for a large part of Acadiana including, Allen, Evangeline, St. Landry, Acadia, Lafayette, St. Martin, Vermilion, Iberia and St. Mary Parishes. Tropical Storm Warnings are posted for Cameron, Calcasieu, Beauregard, Vernon, Rapides, Jeff Davis, and Allen Parishes. Warnings mean Tropical Storm and/or Hurricane conditions can be expectd within 36 hours. A storm surge warning is in effect for Vermilion, Iberia and St. Mary Parishes.

KATC Saturday 4am Hurricane Watches and Warnings

Ida is on track to make landfall Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane, and hurricane conditions are likely to be felt over the eastern half of Acadiana as early as Sunday afternoon. Any preparations for staying at home should be completed by Saturday night or early Sunday morning. Those who are evacuating should leave no later than tonight.

KATC EURO Model for 7pm Sunday

Although the track models have been pretty consistent, we're still seeing slight differences in the solutions. The EURO model still brings Ida toward the St. Mary Parish Coast, then lifting over eastern Iberia and St. Martin, before moving northward over the Atchafalaya Basin, then curving toward Baton Rouge.

KATC GFS Model for 4pm Sunday

Meanwhile, the GFS is still a bit farther to the east, with a landfall over Terrebonne Parish, then lifting northward clipping eastern St. Mary and Iberia before curving back toward Baton Rouge. The GFS is also bringing a landfall a little earlier. Both of these models are indicating a major hurricane at landfall. This solution would still bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the eastern half of Acadiana, but storm surge would be easier to handle.

KATC GRAF Model for Sunday Morning

And finally, the GRAF Model has a solution with a landfall much farther to the east. Of course this would be the best case scenario for Acadiana, but not so great for southeast Louisiana. It's also the fastest, bringing Ida on shore Sunday Morning.

KATC Hurricane Wind Probabilities

With the official NHC forecast, Ida would likely bring "sustained" Hurricane force winds to the eastern half of Acadiana. Hurricane force "gusts" are possible over Vermiliion, Lafayette and St. Landry. Generally tropical storm force winds will be possible over the western sections of the region.

KATC Expected Rainfall Through Tuesday Morning

Rainfall amounts are also expected to be much higher on the east side of the system. But flooding could be an issue over the eastern half of Acadiana. Up to 10 inches of rain could be possible over St. Mary, Iberia, and St. Martin parishes. Storm surge flooding is possible along the Vermilion, Iberia and St. Mary coastlines with levels up to 7 feet in some places.