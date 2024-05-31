2024 Hurricane Season starts Saturday, what you need to know

Hurricane Season 2024: Essential Tips as the Season Begins

Overview

As the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season kicks off, NOAA predicts an above-normal season with up to 21 named storms, including 11 hurricanes and 5 major hurricanes. With such an active season anticipated, it's crucial to stay prepared and informed to protect yourself and your family. Here are essential tips on how to get ready for this hurricane season.

Reviewing and Updating Insurance Policies

Now's the time to review your insurance policies to ensure you have adequate coverage in the event of a hurricane. Check for gaps in your coverage and update your policies as needed. Local insurance agents can assist you in understanding and updating your plans. Proper insurance can prevent significant financial strain after a storm. For a step-by-step guide to reviewing and understanding your insurance policies, visit Get A Game Plan.

Financial Tips for Hurricane Season

Financial preparedness is just as important as physical safety during hurricane season. Create an emergency savings fund to cover unexpected hurricane-related expenses. Set aside funds and ensure all your financial documents, such as insurance papers, bank information, and personal identification, are safely stored in waterproof containers. Being financially ready can help you recover more quickly after a storm and reduce stress during an emergency.

Important Safety Reminders During and After a Storm

Remember, once the storm's eye passes, the worst is not over. Winds can shift and cause more damage, so stay alert. Be cautious of tornadoes and avoid floodwaters at all costs. If local officials haven't advised evacuation, bring outdoor items inside, secure windows, and move valuables to higher levels. For those with special needs, register with local authorities and prepare necessary medical supplies. Don’t forget to include your pets in your emergency plan. Safety during and after a storm is paramount to preventing injuries and further damage.

Understanding Risks from Water and Wind

This year, NOAA predicts an above-normal hurricane season with up to 21 named storms... including 11 hurricanes and 5 major hurricanes. It's important to understand the risks from both water and wind during a hurricane. Heavy rainfall can lead to severe flooding... while strong winds can cause extensive damage to homes and infrastructure. Educate yourself on these risks to better prepare by visiting noaa.gov to learn more about your specific risks and how to mitigate them.

Preparing Before Hurricane Season

Preparing before hurricane season is crucial for your safety and peace of mind. Develop a comprehensive emergency plan that includes evacuation routes, emergency contacts, and a communication plan for your family. Gather essential supplies such as non-perishable food, water, medications, and emergency kits. Secure your home by reinforcing windows and doors and trimming trees to prevent damage from high winds. Early preparation can make all the difference in ensuring your family's safety and minimizing damage. For comprehensive guidelines on how to prepare effectively, visit NOAA.

Understanding Forecast Information

Understanding forecast information is essential for staying safe during a hurricane. Learn about the different forecast tools and what they mean to stay ahead of the storm. Accurate interpretation of this information helps you make timely and informed decisions to protect your family and property. Forecasts provide critical information about the storm's path, intensity, and potential impact, allowing you to take necessary precautions. Download the KATC Weather App for real-time updates and forecasts. You can find it free in your app store today.

Getting Moving When a Storm Threatens

When a storm threatens, it's vital to act quickly and decisively. Follow evacuation orders immediately and ensure your emergency kit is ready to go. Include items such as food, water, medications, important documents, and personal items. Preparation and prompt action can save lives and protect property. Familiarize yourself with local evacuation routes and shelters. For detailed advice on what steps to take when a storm is approaching, visit NOAA.

Staying Protected During Storms

During a storm, stay indoors and away from windows to avoid injury. Use a battery-powered radio to stay updated on the latest advisories and weather conditions. Your safety is paramount, so follow official guidance and stay alert. Ensure all family members are in a secure location within your home, such as an interior room without windows. For more tips on staying protected during storms, visit NOAA.

Using Caution After Storms

After the storm, use caution when venturing outside. Avoid downed power lines and flooded areas, and be aware of weakened structures that could pose a danger. Ensure the environment is safe before you proceed. Check on neighbors, especially the elderly and those with special needs, to ensure they are safe. For more advice on staying safe after a storm, visit NOAA.

Taking Action Today

Don't wait—take action today to prepare for the hurricane season. Review your emergency plans, gather necessary supplies, and ensure your home is secure. Simple actions like securing outdoor furniture, reinforcing doors and windows, and keeping emergency contacts handy can make a significant difference. Early action can make a huge difference in keeping you and your family safe. For a comprehensive list of steps you can take right now to get ready, visit NOAA.

