How did it get so cold and what are the dos and don'ts of freezing temperatures

Acadiana should prepare for a cold night ahead as temperatures are forecast to drop below freezing overnight, with wind chills falling into the mid-20s.

The dos and don'ts of freezing temperatures

While freezing weather is not uncommon during winter, prolonged exposure to cold temperatures, especially when combined with wind, can pose health risks and increase the chance of damage to homes, pipes and pets.

What to expect:

Our forecast has overnight lows dipping below 32 degrees across much of Acadiana. Even light winds will make it feel colder, with wind chill values in the mid-20s by early morning hours.

The National Weather Service notes that wind chill can cause the body to lose heat faster than normal, increasing the risk of hypothermia and frostbite if precautions are not taken.

Cold weather safety tips for Acadiana

The National Weather Service and NOAA recommend the following steps to stay safe during freezing conditions:

Dress for the cold

• Wear multiple loose-fitting layers to trap heat

• Cover exposed skin, including hands, ears and face

• Wear a hat, as a significant amount of body heat is lost through the head

Protect people, pets and pipes

• Bring pets indoors overnight

• Cover or drip exposed pipes to reduce the risk of freezing

• Open cabinet doors under sinks to allow warmer air to circulate

Limit time outdoors

• If you must be outside, take frequent breaks indoors

• Avoid prolonged exposure, especially overnight and early morning

Know the warning signs

• Frostbite can cause numbness and pale or hard skin

• Hypothermia symptoms include uncontrollable shivering, confusion and exhaustion

• Seek medical help if symptoms appear

Use heaters safely

• Keep space heaters at least three feet away from anything flammable

• Never use generators or grills indoors

Stay informed

Residents are encouraged to monitor local forecasts and alerts from the National Weather Service, including Freeze Warnings and Cold Weather Advisories, which provide guidance on expected impacts and recommended actions.

