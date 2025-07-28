Hottest day of the year Tuesday

Acadiana will likely see its hottest temperatures of the season to date Tuesday with highs reaching the upper 90s and heat indices climbing to 105-110°.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Acadiana Tuesday for the higher temperatures and heat indices...which by the way, can get closer to 115° by bodies of water including bayous.

Rob Perillo/KATC

But the heat wave won't last long...

Rob Perillo/KATC

The dome of high pressure allowing for the hot conditions will drift westward away from Louisiana opening the door for weak upper disturbances and increased tropical moisture, which translates to a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms starting Wednesday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Better than normal rain chances are expected to continue on a daily basis for the rest of the week and perhaps into the weekend.

Rob Perillo/KATC

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile, the Atlantic tropics remain quiet and should stay that way for another week... but it would not be surprising if that status changes beyond a week's time.

