Hottest day of the year Tuesday

ICAST High Tomorrow.png
Rob Perillo/KATC
ICAST High Tomorrow.png
Acadiana will likely see its hottest temperatures of the season to date Tuesday with highs reaching the upper 90s and heat indices climbing to 105-110°.

heat advisory.png

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Acadiana Tuesday for the higher temperatures and heat indices...which by the way, can get closer to 115° by bodies of water including bayous.

ICAST High Tomorrow.png

But the heat wave won't last long...

hi1.png

The dome of high pressure allowing for the hot conditions will drift westward away from Louisiana opening the door for weak upper disturbances and increased tropical moisture, which translates to a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms starting Wednesday.

Micro_Climate_Heat_Index_Lafayette_1.png

Better than normal rain chances are expected to continue on a daily basis for the rest of the week and perhaps into the weekend.

GRAF Monday.gif

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile, the Atlantic tropics remain quiet and should stay that way for another week... but it would not be surprising if that status changes beyond a week's time.

