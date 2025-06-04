Hotter & more humid into the weekend; wetter into next week

JUNE 4, 2025 — Acadiana will continue on its slow march toward summer temperatures and humidity into this weekend with the slight chance of a few afternoon showers or a thunderstorm, but rain chances will be on the rise into next week.

In the near term, expect partly cloudy skies with a gradual increase in our highs temperatures and dew points, and thus humidity Thursday into Friday.

The risk of an afternoon shower or thundershower should stay in the vicinity of 20%, but rain chances should subtly increase Saturday into Sunday...at 30% and 40% respectively.

High temperatures will be near 90 through Friday and should climb into the lower 90s this weekend while night/morning lows creep into the mid-upper 70s.

Heat index values should be in the mid-upper 90s through Friday but could reach 100-105° this weekend.

A significant pattern change will develop next week with disturbances running around the periphery or a flattening upper high in Mexico.

That with an increase of tropical Gulf moisture will spell a 60% chance, or likely better on some days, of showers and thunderstorms through the week and possibly carrying days beyond that.

This type of pattern next week could lead to some strong storms, more widespread soakings and perhaps some funnel clouds.

In addition, activity next week should start earlier in the day, from mid-morning on, with activity decreasing toward the evening hours.

While models are not aggressive on rain totals at this time for next week, on any given day and inch or two of rain will be possible, but we'll go with the Euro Model estimates for accumulations over the next 10 days shown below (3-5" in general would be a good call...but that means isolated spots may catch double that):

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.