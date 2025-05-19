Hot, humid weather persists into the first half of the work week

Daniel Phillips

The early summer heat looks to continue early this week with temperatures changing little from the weekend.

Highs will remain in the upper 80s with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s through the afternoon.

We'll be mostly sunny through the afternoon with some cloud cover in the morning, and an exceptionally muggy start to the day.

It does look like we'll get one last freshen up before the summer finally locks in place with cooler, drier air moving in for the middle of the week.

A front coming through on Wednesday could spark a few showers but should pass through with little fanfare.

The dry air, however, will move in behind the front and temperatures will cool through the night and we'll wake up to mid 60s Thursday and Friday morning.

This signals a breakdown in the ridge and the pattern looks like it will become a little more active after Memorial Day with showers returning to the forecast.

It's way to early to have a detailed sense of any upcoming rain but we can get a sense that the overall trend will be wetter for next week.