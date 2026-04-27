Hot, humid start to the week, unsettled by the mid-week

Daniel Phillips

April only has a few days left and it feels like we may be in our final sprint to summer.

Heat index values for the first half of the week will sit in the mid 90s as winds build from the south for the next few days.

Those winds will provide enough moisture to get a few clouds to build in the afternoon, but it'll mostly be plenty of sunshine.

Showers will remain elusive for the next few days but there does seem to be some unsettling by the middle of the week.

Daniel Phillips

A frontal boundary looks to stall just north of our area on Wednesday which may open up the door for a scattering of showers and storms.

There's a chance we get a few decent sized storms as we'll get a build up of instability over the next few days.

As the week goes on that front is going to drop south and showers will become more widespread by the weekend.

Given the nature of the boundary it's a little too early to talk specifics regarding the Crawfish Festival in Breaux Bridge this weekend, but we'll be able to narrow down windows over the next few days.

The good part about the forecast, however, is it does look like we'll get a brief cool down by the weekend after a hot start to the week.