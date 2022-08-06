Hot & Humid, Scattered Storms

Another sticky start to the day. A few showers have been drifting along the coastal parishes. Most areas will remain rain free this morning with temperatures climbing into the 80s into early afternoon.

Although the moisture and instability is still in place, and rain chances are still pretty high, rains will be more scattered throughout the region Saturday afternoon.

KATC Today's Forecast

An upper trough will continue influencing our weather today, but that trough is forecast to continue moving westward, with rain chances diminishing slightly Sunday.

Temperatures through the weekend will run in the low 90s prior to any storms popping up. Overnight temperatures will hold in the 70s.

KATC Tropical Satellite

Tropical weather remains quiet locally. Some action may be brewing off the African coast. August usually sees an uptick of activity, we're right on time.