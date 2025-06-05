Hot, humid, and mostly dry across Acadiana with low-end rain chances ahead of weekend

Meteorologist Jobie Lagrange

Morning temperatures across Acadiana sit in the mid to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. Humidity is high with dewpoints in the 70s, and a steady south wind is in place. No fog or rain to worry about early on.

24 Hour Forecast

Today will be hot and increasingly humid. Highs top out near 90°F, but it will feel warmer due to elevated dewpoints. Winds will blow from the south-southwest at 5–10 mph. Skies remain partly cloudy for most of the day, turning mostly sunny by late afternoon. A few isolated storms may develop after 3 PM, but rain coverage is expected to remain around 20% and would die down with sunset.

There are no Severe Weather Outlooks or Excessive Rainfall risks issued by the SPC or WPC at this time, we are just outside of it for most of Acadiana, but I wouldn't rule out a single strong thunderstorm or two if we get hot enough, or if cloud coverage is less than expected.

Three Day Forecast

Friday: Partly cloudy with highs around 90°. Slight 20% chance of isolated PM storms.

Saturday: A touch warmer with highs near 92°. Rain chances increase slightly to 30% by late afternoon.

Sunday: Highs stay in the lower 90s. Rain coverage remains low at 20%, but the pattern remains unsettled.

Next Weather Maker

By early next week, a return to a more unsettled pattern is expected. A few impulses of tropical moisture could increase rain and storm chances starting Monday, with more widespread activity possible by midweek.

Temperatures hold in the upper 80s to low 90s through next week, with rain chances gradually ticking up starting Sunday into early next week. While no severe weather is currently forecast, expect a more active afternoon pattern beginning Monday and continuing into midweek.

Tropical Update

According to the National Hurricane Center, there are no disturbances in the Atlantic basin, and tropical cyclone activity is not expected over the next 7 days as of 3:45 AM. We get 4 updates a day, so this is subject to change. Valid time is highlighted.