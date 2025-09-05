Hot finish to the work week but improvement on the way

Daniel Phillips

Not much change out there Friday with heat remaining the main order of business.

Heat index values will once again push right up to the triple digits in the afternoon, with highs in the mid 90s.

Mostly sunny skies are expected for the next few days, and even over the weekend we won't get more than a few spotty showers.

We'll be waiting for a front to arrive on Sunday which could spark up a handful of showers.

While we won't get an outburst of cool weather we'll get enough dry air to get the temperatures down in the mid to upper 60s to start the week.

Acadiana will stay dry through next week and there will be little change day to day change through the extended forecast.