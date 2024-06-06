Hot, dry weekend...storms return next week

Finally, Acadiana will get to enjoy a dry weekend, but it will come with some summer heat. Scattered showers & storms will likely return starting Monday.

High pressure will dominate across the Bayou State Friday into this weekend allowing for mostly sunny and hot conditions with highs in the mid-90s accompanied by heat indices in the 100-104°.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Overnight lows will stay in the middle 70s, along with most of our dew points.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Another weak frontal trough will approach the area early-mid next week allowing the the return of scattered, primarily, daytime showers and thunderstorms.

Toward the end of next week, we'll be on the look-out for building tropical moisture from the Northwest Caribbean into the Gulf of Mexico.

This could lead to our first taste of tropical moisture and rains in nearly 2 years running.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Tropical development is not out of the question at this time, with the GFS most aggressive on developing low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico toward the end of the week, potentially impacting the Gulf States, of which Louisiana is a part of a day or two later.

Meanwhile, the European Model sees the same moisture heading for the region in about a week's time, however the Euro simply shows deep tropical moisture streaming toward the Northern Gulf of Mexico for next weekend.

Interestingly enough, with both models directing the moisture toward Louisiana, could result in a good chance of tropical rains and storms next weekend.

As of press time, the National Hurricane Center has not mentioned this particular forecast feature, but may do so in the days ahead.

Stay tuned and see the KATC 10 Day Forecastfor the latest.