Hot, dry weather pushes into the weekend

Daniel Phillips

The hot, dry weather will continue through the weekend with relatively little change from the last few days.

Dewpoints seem to be running a little lower so the heat index will be kept in check, and it looks like we'll just avoid a heat advisory on Friday.

A light breeze from the north will keep some of that drier air in place but won't be able to help much overall with the heat.

Highs are still expected to be in the upper 90s and the heat index will remain well in the triple digits pushing close to 105 in the afternoon.

There's not much change coming up either over the next few days and we'll be burning through those copy and paste buttons on the keyboard.

A few isolated showers will return to the forecast next work week but nothing seems to be getting above the 20-30 percent range.

At this point a little rain wouldn't be the worst thing in the world and it could certainly help us out with temperatures.

In the world of the tropics our next system may be getting ready to pop next week, but models in good agreement that this will stay out of the Gulf.

The Antillies will need to monitor the system but it doesn't look like it will impact the continental United States.