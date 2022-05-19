Hot, But Breezy This Afternoon

The hot weather will continue for the next couple of days before we get some relief this weekend. High pressure dominates the Gulf of Mexico at the surface, and a ridge of high pressure and dry air in the mid to upper levels will keep things rain free today and tomorrow. Sunny skies are expected for most of the region with highs reaching 90 along the coast to mid 90s over central Louisiana. At the very least, a decent breeze will kick in this afternoon, helping to keep conditions slightly more comfortable.

KATC Today's Forecast

Overnight, skies will remain fair with lows in the 70s. Friday will generally bring the same type of weather with sunshine, breezy conditions during the afternoon, and highs reaching the low to mid 90s.

KATC 10 Day Forecast

As we head into the weekend a frontal boundary is expected to move in. This will bring a better chance for rain on Saturday, especially late in the day. Highs will manage to get into the lower 90s before any showers or storms move in. Heat index values might approach 100. On Sunday, the front, combined with showers and clouds should keep temperatures in the 80s. Acadiana needs the rain, and it appears we'll see decent coverage of rainfall on Sunday. Clouds are forecast to hold on with scattered showers into the new work week. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

KATC Saharan Dust Forecast For Early Next Week

Models are still trying to develop a weak low pressure system in the western Caribbean. But they've backed off on significant development over the past couple of days. Heavy rains will continue over Central America. A large swath of Saharan Dust is forecast over the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico, which would inhibit any further development. Hurricane Season begins June 1.