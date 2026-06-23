Hot and humid weather for Acadiana the rest of the week

Daniel Phillips

As high pressure sets up in Acadiana we'll be left dealing with a dry but hot forecast for the next few weeks.

Temperatures will try and hit the mid 90s for the next several days and the heat index will be pushing between 104 and 106 in the afternoons.

While the heat won't be the nicest it will be good to continue to see a stretch of dry weather as flood waters migrate south.

Levels along Bayou Cocodrie seem to be leveling off, while Bayou Rouge continued to see water increase overnight it does show signs of starting to crest.

As Acadiana sits under the influence of a ridge of high pressure to the west some African Dust will move in this week making for some hazy days and pretty sunsets.