Hot and humid today with showers returning tomorrow

Daniel Phillips

After a dry stretch of days we'll see the ridge of high pressure start to break down and slide north slightly.

While it won't be much movement it will be just enough to sneak some showers into the area starting Wednesday afternoon.

In the meantime it's mostly dry again today with highs returning to similar levels as Monday.

Daniel Phillips

A wide scattering of showers will swing through the region after lunch on Wednesday and will continue into the early evening.

This will be the start of an unsettled pattern that will see a scattering of daily showers through the holiday weekend and into the week.

Wednesday looks to be the most unsettled but showers will certainly be popping up through next week.

Keep in mind that most days won't be a wash out and showers should move through fairly quickly with out any major accumulation.