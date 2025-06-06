Hot and humid conditions continue Friday with isolated storms and triple-digit heat index

Meteorologist Jobie Lagrange

Weather Headlines

Patchy morning fog and temps in the upper 70s

Highs in the low 90s with heat index values near 100–104°F

20–30% chance of isolated afternoon storms

Lower rain chances Saturday, rising again Sunday

Tropical development not expected in the Atlantic

Current Conditions

Acadiana begins the day under partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 70s and high humidity. Patchy fog is possible early, but should mix out by mid-morning. Winds remain out of the south, maintaining that warm, muggy feel.

Today’s 24-Hour Forecast

Temperatures will climb quickly today, reaching highs near 91° by mid-afternoon. Heat index values will reach into the low 100s, especially between 2 and 4 PM, the peak of the day’s heat. South winds at 5–10 mph will persist through the day.

Rain chances sit around 20–30%, with isolated to scattered showers or storms possible this afternoon. Most of the region will stay dry, but brief downpours or a thunderstorm may develop in the heat of the day. Expect storm activity to diminish after sunset.

There are no active SPC or WPC risk outlooks for Acadiana today.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday : Hot and mostly dry. High near 92° with only a 10% chance of an isolated shower, currently expected to be lower than the last few days. The heat index is something to be mindful of as it hits double digits in the afternoon.

: Hot and mostly dry. High near 92° with only a 10% chance of an isolated shower, currently expected to be lower than the last few days. The heat index is something to be mindful of as it hits double digits in the afternoon. Sunday : Heat continues with highs in the low 90s. Rain chances increase to about 30% with scattered PM storms returning. Again, being mindful of that heat index.

: Heat continues with highs in the low 90s. Rain chances increase to about 30% with scattered PM storms returning. Again, being mindful of that heat index. Heat Index Alert: Each afternoon may feel like the triple digits again, so be cautious during extended time outdoors.

Next Weather Maker

A wet and stormy pattern develops beginning Monday and continues through much of next week. Tropical moisture and repeated disturbances will raise rain chances to 60–80%, particularly from Monday through Thursday. Localized heavy rainfall and thunderstorm activity could become more widespread.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

The National Hurricane Center continues to indicate no tropical development is expected over the next 7 days in the Atlantic basin.

10 Day Forecast Snapshot

Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s to low 90s through the weekend, then trend slightly cooler next week due to increased cloud cover and rainfall. Daily storm chances increase beginning Sunday and persist through much of next week, peaking Tuesday and Wednesday with widespread coverage possible and maintaining consistent rain chances throughout all of next week. But, at least temperatures will be cooler! Rain chances will vary between Tuesday through Sunday as models get better closer in time, but the general idea of days of rain is a good take away.