Hot and humid as we head into the weekend

Daniel Phillips

The forecast is chugging along here in Acadiana with warming temperatures and increasing humidity.

We'll see highs in the upper 80s Thursday afternoon with a heat index approaching the upper 90s.

This kind of heat looks like it will be sticking around and we may even see the heat index push 100 over the weekend.

We'll have plenty of sunshine through the foreseeable future as a strong ridge will really slow down the forecast.

The ridge will set up in the Gulf and will force any active weather around south Louisiana and keeping the sunshine present in our area.

Since there's are lows to the east and west of the ridge it's forming an Omega Block and is the reason why we're not expecting much to change this week.

Winds will be steady out of the south the next few days keeping the moisture in place and humidity levels high.