Hot and dry weather continues through the week

Daniel Phillips

Welcome to August!

Summer's final, brutal month is here (not that September is much cooler).

True to form there's plenty of heat to go around for everyone, even if there's been a slight dip in the dewpoints over the last 24 hours.

Heat index values will sit in the lower triple digits, as opposed to the higher triple digits, and if you find a breeze and close your eyes you can pretend that you might not feel too bad.

Highs will continue to be in the upper 90s and showers will remain elusive over the next few days, there's a chance we can get one or two but mostly they're going to stay very isolated.

Daniel Phillips

It doesn't look like this is going to be changing much this week either so be prepared for some hot, dry weather.

August also marks the time when the tropics, historically, really starts to ramp up.

So far there's nothing to worry about and everything looks to stay quiet through the next week at least.

