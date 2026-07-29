Hot and dry weather continues for the midweek

Daniel Phillips

No need to over complicate things today, it's hot, like it's been all week.

There's no change in the pattern today compared to the last few days so at this point you should have a pretty good idea of what to expect.

Heat index values will hover around 105 through the afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

Daniel Phillips

The ridge responsible for this little heat wave we've had this week will retreat west on Thursday which should open the door for a few spotty showers.

Nothing majorly impactful but it should help a little with temperatures in the afternoon.

This will signal a return to a more traditional summer pattern with heat, humidity, and spotty afternoon showers and storms.