Higher rain chances by the end of the weekend, tropical low near Florida

We're keeping an eye on two tropical disturbances in the tropics. The first is a weak low-pressure system brewing over the Bahamas, which is expected to drift west-northwest. This may bring heavy rain and the potential for flooding to the Florida peninsula, but strong upper-level winds are currently limiting its development.
The second disturbance, a tropical wave, has just moved off the coast of Africa. While slow development is possible in the coming days, we might see a tropical depression forming near the Lesser Antilles by the end of next week.
For now, Acadiana is in the clear and free from any tropical activity! Stay tuned for further updates!
A look at this weekend's forecast.