Higher rain chances by the end of the weekend, tropical low near Florida

We're keeping an eye on two tropical disturbances in the tropics. The first is a weak low-pressure system brewing over the Bahamas, which is expected to drift west-northwest. This may bring heavy rain and the potential for flooding to the Florida peninsula, but strong upper-level winds are currently limiting its development.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

The second disturbance, a tropical wave, has just moved off the coast of Africa. While slow development is possible in the coming days, we might see a tropical depression forming near the Lesser Antilles by the end of next week.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

For now, Acadiana is in the clear and free from any tropical activity! Stay tuned for further updates!

A look at this weekend's forecast.