High summer heat continues

High summer heat and humidity will continue for Acadiana, with some relief coming in the form of scattered storms later this week into the weekend.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Look for highs through Tuesday to again be in the mid-90s with steamy lows barely below 80°.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The National Weather Service continues its Heat Advisory for Tuesday for heat index values in Acadiana planted between 102°-108°.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Heat index values could rise closer to 105°-110° for Wednesday into Thursday, so the heat advisories will likely continue for those days.

Rob Perillo/KATC

High pressure aloft to our northwest and near the surface just south of the Louisiana coast will keep us mostly sunny for the next couple of days.

Toward the end of the week, the high pressure ridging begins to break down opening up the door for scattered afternoon storms.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Then a fizzling frontal trough approaches the region this weekend, which should allow for higher chances of showers and some locally heavy storms.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Meanwhile in the tropics, it's all quiet in the Atlantic Basin for at least the next week...and looks to stay quiet in the Gulf at least through mid-August, just as the prime of the season arrives climatologically.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Meanwhile the Eastern and Central Pacific are busy with two hurricanes...Fausto is weakening as it's approaching Hawaii, and the Islands should avoid direct impacts from this system as it passes by mid-week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Meanwhile, Major Hurricane Genevieve was a high-end Category 4 with 150 mph winds this afternoon, but is expected to remain and eventually die as a "fish" storm, not impacting any land areas.