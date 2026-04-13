High pressure dominates the area keeping weather quiet

Daniel Phillips

There is really not much going on in the weather world this week, so be prepared to hear me talk about a lot of the same stuff.

Showers remain frustratingly rare with very little in the way of rain chances coming up this week.

Temperatures are going to remain in the mid 80s through the next several days with lows down in the mid 60s.

Winds will be breezy blowing from the south around 10-15 mph and not much change expected over the next several days.

That's about it this week, there's nothing else that's going on in the weather world so get ready for a very quiet stretch of weather.