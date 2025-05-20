High heat and humidity but drier air around the corner

Daniel Phillips

Summer heat continues across Acadiana Tuesday with heat index values looking to push near 100 by the afternoon.

Similar to the last few days we'll likely wake up to some cloud cover before the sun is able to break through for the back half of the day.

A few isolated, but strong, storms will be possible in the far northern parts of Acadiana with a few more storms firing up in the northern half of the state.

Most of the area won't have to deal with any active weather but folks in north Evangeline, St. Landry, or Avoyelles may want to keep an eye on the radar.

A front is going to attempt to push its way through the mucky air and give us a little relief on Wednesday, but temperatures don't look to fall as much as originally hoped.

That being said we should see some drier air get in here which will help with the humidity particularly in the morning, and the early hours should feel improved from the last few days.

We'll be up in the 90s though for the back half of the week as heat springs back into the area heading into the weekend.