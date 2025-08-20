Here We Are Again: Weather remains unchanged in Acadiana

Daniel Phillips

I've marked today and the day I've officially run out of things to say about the weather.

It's a marker I always put down on the calendar, and for what it's worth late August is pretty late in the calendar (it's usually July).

There's only so many ways to describe an unchanging pattern and I think I've used up every combination in the English language (note to self maybe every year I learn how to say the summer pattern in a new language).

Those who may not be familiar with south Louisiana summer weather this means hot, mostly humid, and scattered showers popping up in the afternoon.

The high will hang around 95 and the heat index between 100 and 105 with some rumbles of thunder in the evening.

Those who are familiar with south Louisiana summer weather, bless you for reading this day after day.

There's still a train of potential tropical systems in the Atlantic Basin but the tracks will keep them out of the Gulf through the end of August.

That's one month down and another tense month and a half to go before we can start thinking about the end of the season.

Remember it only takes one so don't let a quiet June, July, August lull you into a false sense of complacency.