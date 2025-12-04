Heavy showers pushing through Acadiana Thursday morning

Daniel Phillips

Hopefully everyone got to enjoy the few moments of sunshine this week because it is looking like a gray, gloomy stretch of weather across Acadiana.

Showers have already started moving through the area early Thursday and the heaviest showers are expected to continue through daybreak.

We've already seen some heavy showers in north Acadiana and the focal point will now start to slide south through the morning, with the potential for some localized street flooding along and south of I-10.

Regardless of flooding the commute to work on Thursday won't be the most pleasant so give yourself plenty of time to get to work and take it easy on the roads.

Daniel Phillips

We're still looking at a few inches of rain on the day, but it does seem that some of the higher amounts have trended down over the last 24 hours which is welcomed news.

After the morning's downpour the showers will become more sporadic and we'll continue to see on and off activity through the weekend.

Spotty showers will persist through the day on both Friday and Saturday with clouds finally clearing out on Sunday.

Daniel Phillips

Temperatures are going to remain between the upper 40s and mid 50s over the next few days with the lack of sunshine.

Northerly, gusty winds will continue through Saturday keeping the wind chill down mostly in the 40s and 30s.

Next week should see some significant improvement in the forecast with seasonal temperatures and a nice change to dry out.