Heavy showers brings flooding concerns to Louisiana this week

Daniel Phillips

It's going to be a very busy weather week in Acadiana as south Louisiana faces rounds of heavy showers daily all the way to the weekend.

Rain has wasted no time with the first burst of activity taking place early Monday morning, sparking a few Flash Flood Warnings, and giving a snapshot of things to come.

Showers should slowly start to taper off through the morning, but given some heat building in the afternoon some spotty activity later in the day can't be ruled out.

This break won't last long either with another round of rain expected to pick up again on Tuesday, with longer lasting showers and a higher chance for localized flooding.

Daniel Phillips

Most of Louisiana is going to be under a Flood Watch until Wednesday morning, and truthfully that will likely get expanded to include the second half of the week.

Some initial numbers looks like Acadiana could see between 5-8" of rain this week with the possibility of higher hotspots.

This is the result of a stalled frontal boundary and a surge of tropical moisture that has moved into the area out of the Gulf, something we talked about happening last week.

That surge of moisture will continue through the week, with the chance we may see a low try and develop off the Texas coast on Wednesday

While unlikely to become a tropical system it does look capable of concentrating a large amount of rain into a relatively small area and could increase flood potential later this week dependent on it's overall track.

Daniel Phillips

As this second surge of moisture moves north later this week areas that receive higher rain totals the next few days will be at greater risk of some flooding heading into the weekend.

Eventually this pattern will break and we'll return to our normal summer pattern by the weekend.