Heat Wave Continues Into August

Records were falling across Acadiana over the weekend as this summer heat wave is expected to roll into a third month. Lafayette hit 99 Saturday to break the record of 98 set in 2015. Sunday's high reached 101 in Lafayette, which tied the old record in 2015. New Iberia reached 103 to break a record, while Alexandria managed to reach 104 for a tie. And we're still on track to finish July as the hottest July ever.

KATC Today's Forecast

The forecast calls for highs near 102 here in Lafayette Monday. This will be close to the record of 103, set back in 1899. A heat advisory is in effect as heat index values will exceed 108, and could go has high as 112. An excessive heat warning is triggered when either the actual temperature reaches 105, or the heat index exceeds 113. This may be needed later this week.

KATC Ten Day Forecast

Expect at or near record temperatures for the rest of the week. Daily highs are expected to reach 100 or higher with heat index values reaching 115 later this week. Rain chances will be slim, but if anything can get going, there's plenty of energy to spark a couple of brief, strong storms.

KATC Gulf of Mexico Satellite Monday Morning

Tropical weather remains quiet locally as the Gulf of Mexico is generally clear of cloudiness. The only exception is some residual cloudiness from afternoon storms that pushed southward across southeast Louisiana and Mississippi.

KATC Atlantic Ocean Satellite Monday Morning

A weak area of low pressure off of the mid Atlantic states has a slight chance for development as it races toward the northeast. And another area of disturbed weather in the central Atlantic will likely become a tropical depression in the next day or two. If it strengthens into a tropical storm, the name will be Emily. This system is also expected to stay well out in the Atlantic Ocean. No other areas of concern are out there at this time.