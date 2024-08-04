Heat wave/100° temperatures for Acadiana this week; Debby expected to become a hurricane prior to landfall

A heat wave, somewhat reminiscent of August 2023, is in the forecast for Acadiana this week with temperatures expected to reach the 100° mark by mid-week...if not, sooner.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Debby is expected to become a hurricane prior to landfall Monday morning near the Big Bend of Florida.

Locally, thanks to a weak frontal trough that was accompanied by storms Saturday, and with Debby well to our east, drier more stable air has moved back into the region with temperatures Sunday reaching the upper 90s for the 5th day in a row.

Rob Perillo/KATC

And with a drier pattern accompanied by light northerly winds, the area will begin to see temperatures get closer to the 100-101° mark on any given day over the next week.

Eventually, the chance of showers and storms should return to the area...but that will probably be a week or more down the road.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Rob Perillo/KATC

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Debbyis expected to become a hurricane overnight prior to landfall across the Big Bend of Florida in the extreme Northeastern Gulf of Mexico.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Debby is expected to bring up to a 10 foot storm surge along and east of where the center makes landfall along with hurricane wind gusts to areas that were just impacted a year ago by Hurricane Idalia.

Rob Perillo/KATC

While weakening inland, Debby is expected to slow to a crawl and meander allowing for the possibility of historical and catastrophic flooding for portions of the Southeast U.S.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Per the NHC 4:00PM Advisory: "Debby is expected to produce rainfall totals of 6 to 12 inches, with maximum amounts of 18 inches, across portions of northern Florida and southeastern North Carolina through Friday morning.

This rainfall will likely result in areas of considerable flash and urban flooding, with significant river flooding expected. Across portions of southeast Georgia and South Carolina, 10 to 20 inches of rainfall, with local amounts to 30 inches, are expected through Friday morning. This potentially historic rainfall will likely result in areas of catastrophic flooding."

Elsewhere, a low latitude disturbance in the tropical Atlantic has a low chance of development in the Caribbean Sea over the next week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

This wave will run pretty close to South America and head for the Western Caribbean later this week.

Thereafter, the disturbance could works its way toward the Gulf next weekend, but for now, there are no tropical worries for Louisiana.