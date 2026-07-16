Heat returns along with the sunshine this weekend

Daniel Phillips

It's back to the cauldron for Acadiana as high pressure builds heading into the weekend.

Temperatures are returning to the low to mid 90s over the next few days and heat index values will push well into the triple digits.

In fact it wouldn't be surprising if we see some Heat Advisories issued for the weekend, criteria for that is a heat index of 108.

A few showers will still be possible but these will be more pop up type rain fall compared to the soggy start we had to the week.

Daniel Phillips

There's little to no change expected over the next few days as high pressure firmly locks in across the region.

the ridge won't start to break down until maybe late next week when moisture could return to the area.